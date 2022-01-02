Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to sell their £11 million mansion after only 18 months because they’re “not overjoyed” with it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to sell their £11 million mansion after only 18 months because they “aren’t overjoyed” with it.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering selling their £18 million mansion in the United States because they aren’t “overjoyed” with it.

For the past 18 months, the couple has been residing in a sprawling nine-bedroom Montecito home.

According to a source, Meghan and Harry are now interested in other properties and are open to private offers.

“They are thinking of selling their house there,” an insider told the Mirror.

“However, because of who they are, it will not be on the market.”

It’s only being shown to serious buyers who have confirmed their funds.”

The couple wants to raise Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months, in Montecito, where Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres live.

After leaving the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry bought the house in June 2020 from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin.

It is set on 7.5 acres of land and includes a large playground, gym, swimming pool, and tennis courts.

A wine cellar, 16 bathrooms, a sauna, a tea house, and a library are also available.

Since Megxit, the couple has given a few glimpses inside the house during various TV appearances.

Prince Harry was seen in a neutral seating area overlooking a stunning patio area in the documentary series The Me You Can’t See.

Meghan also made a surprise virtual appearance on America’s Got Talent in September 2020 to show off her new living room.

On the back wall, Oprah’s prints and a stack of “woke” books, including Women: The National Geographic Collection, Marc Hom’s Profiles, and Annie Leibovitz’s A Photographer’s Life, could be seen.

In their explosive Oprah interview, the couple was seen tending to their rescue chickens.

Meghan and Harry’s representatives have been contacted by Infosurhoy for comment.