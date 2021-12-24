Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘delightful’ Christmas card demonstrates that they are ready to move on from their Royal feuds, according to an expert.

The ‘delightful’ Christmas card sent by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shows they’re ready to move on from their Royal feuds, according to an expert.

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have released a “delightful” Christmas card, indicating that they are ready to move on from their Royal feuds.

According to a royal expert, the sweet family photo, which included a first glimpse of baby Lillibet, demonstrates that the ex-working Royals have reached a “turning point.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were beaming as they first showed off their baby girl yesterday.

Alexi Lubomirski, the couple’s wedding photographer, took the shot.

Meghan, 40, is seen raising a giggling Lilibet, who is named after the Queen.

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, in ripped jeans and no shoes, laughs as he cuddles their two-year-old son Archie, who, like his father, has a shock of red hair.

“We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world this year, 2021,” the message on the card reads.

“Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.”

“From our family to yours, we wish you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year!” it continues.

The card could signal a new, softer era for the couple, according to Royal Expert Phil Dampier, who has covered the firm for over three decades.

The Sussexes famously abruptly stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020, sparking two years of legal wrangling and explosive interviews.

Harry is also set to publish a memoir in 2022 that will be “an honest and captivating personal portrait” of the Duke’s life.

The Sussexes’ Christmas card, however, shows they’re ready to move on after a year of thinly-veiled jibes and the claim that one royal made a remark about baby Archie’s skin color.

Mr Dampier, a royal expert, said: “They appear to be very relaxed and happy.”

I notice a slight change in their general demeanor.

I’m hoping it’s a turning point, the start of a new, gentler era.

“It’s very positive and upbeat, and they’ve also made a charitable donation.”

The Christmas card is also an excellent way to introduce Lillibet to the rest of the world.

“It’s possible that they’ve realized that some of their criticism of the Royal Family has gone too far, and that they’ll back off on some of it.”

“Fair enough if this is the beginning of an effort to improve their image and be more upbeat and positive in general.”

“Obviously, we’ll have to wait and see what’s in Harry’s book,” he continued, “personally, I’d like to see him bin it – but…

