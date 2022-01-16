Meghan Markle and their children, according to Prince Harry, are unable to return to the United Kingdom due to a lack of security.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step down as senior royals.

Despite the fact that they are now private citizens, they remain well-known in the media.

As a result, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be concerned about security.

Harry has recently filed a lawsuit in order to obtain more adequate security for his family.

The duke claims that his family does not feel safe returning to the United Kingdom right now.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

They have made their home in Montecito, California, which is close to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Their son, Archie, was born in the United Kingdom and was less than a year old when the family moved to the United States in June 2021.

In their new home, Harry, Meghan, and their children appear to be thriving.

The Sussexes, according to friendmakeup artist Daniel Martin, are currently enjoying their lives.

Martin told People, “They are loving life as a family of four.”

“As a foursome, they’ve found their rhythm.”

Prince Harry has filed a judicial review after the Home Office refused to let him pay for police protection in the United Kingdom https:t.coF1ltK6Y5Pa

Since moving to California, Harry has visited his native country on several occasions.

He is best known for attending Prince Philip’s funeral as well as the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana in 2021.

Meghan and the kids, on the other hand, have not visited the UK in over a year and a half.

In September 2021, the duke filed for judicial review of his right to fund police protection for his family.

At the moment, he can only afford private security firms’ protection.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family,” a spokesperson for Harry said in a statement. “However, that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home in the absence of such security.”

Due to his position in the royal family, Harry “inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” according to the statement.

