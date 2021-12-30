Meghan Markle beats out Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II for the title of “Most Intelligent Royal.”

Over Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle was named ‘Most Intelligent Royal.’

A new study ranked the British royals according to their intelligence, and Meghan Markle came out on top, beating out other members of the family like Kate Middleton and Windsor matriarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The Oxford Royale Academy analyzed QS World University Rankings and named Meghan as the “most intelligent royal of all time,” according to the Express. The study looked at royal institutions and focused on several aspects of the schools, including academic reputation and staff-to-student ratio.

Prince Harry’s wife studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University.

The Evanston, Illinois-based private college was established in 1851.

It is at the top of the list.

The QS World University Rankings place us 30th out of more than 1350 institutions.

The school receives even higher praise in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges in the United States, where it is ranked No.

a.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have stepped down from their roles as working royals, they have captivated the world’s interest and attention, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind, and educational pedigree,” an Oxford Royale spokesperson said.

Meghan’s sister-in-law and brother-in-law both studied at Scotland’s University of St Andrews.

Prince William majored in art history before switching to geography, while Kate majored in art history as well.

On the QS World list, their alma mater was ranked 91st.

The Duchess of Cambridge takes second place as the most intelligent royal, with William just behind her in third place due to Kate’s superior A-Level results.

Princess Eugenie, cousin of the Duke of Cambridge, is ranked fourth.

She went to Newcastle University, which is ranked No.

On the university ranking list, I am ranked 134th.

Instead of receiving a formal education, Queen Elizabeth was tutored at home by educators.

Meghan’s husband, on the other hand, did not attend college.

Prince Harry attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst after graduating from boarding school.

