Meghan Markle claimed Kate Middleton made her cry during a bridesmaid fitting row, and Prince William is’reeling’.

After Meghan Markle accused his wife of making her cry at a bridesmaid fitting, Prince William was left “reeling.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge had made her cry and “really hurt” her feelings in a shocking interview.

In the months following Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018, tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as their wives, had reached a breaking point.

Both couples had been known as the “Fab Four” because of their close collaboration prior to the celebrations.

Initially, reports claimed that Meghan had “left Kate in tears” during a “stressful” fitting over her demands for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids dress.

Meghan, 40, then claimed that the exact opposite had occurred, accusing Kate of making her cry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of shocking allegations against the royals, allegedly fueling the feud between the brothers.

The couple claimed that a member of the Royal Family, who wished to remain anonymous, made a racist remark about their son Archie’s skin color.

Following Harry and Meghan’s allegations against his wife and family, a royal source told the Sunday Times that William, 39, was left “reeling” and his head was “all over the place.”

In the days following the interview, he was forced to publicly state that the royals “weren’t a racist family.”

“Some recollections may vary,” Buckingham Palace said in a rare statement on behalf of the Queen.

Meghan said she had forgiven Kate during the interview, but reports claim she slammed the door in her sister-in-law’s face when she went to Nottingham Cottage, the Sussexes’ home at the time, to deliver flowers.

“There were no tears from anyone,” author and close friend of the Sussexes Omid Scobie wrote in Finding Freedom.

The “rift” was said to have started when Kate said the bridesmaids should follow royal protocol by wearing tights, which Meghan didn’t agree with.

The allegations follow the admission by a close friend of Prince William’s that he did not want to attend a memorial for his mother Diana with his brother Harry due to their ongoing feud.

In the weeks leading up to the unveiling of a statue commemorating their mother’s 60th birthday at Kensington Palace last year, the Duke of Cambridge was said to be “furious” with his brother.

Following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals, the two brothers have been feuding.

Although Harry reportedly left 20 minutes after sharing a glass, it appeared that the siblings had put their differences aside to honor Diana.

