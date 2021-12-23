Meghan Markle could be deposed in the case of Prince Andrew.

Meghan Markle, in the case of Prince Andrew, could be deposed.

If the case goes to trial, an attorney for Virginia Giuffre, who is accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse in a civil lawsuit, said his team may seek to depose Meghan Markle.

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle has stepped down from her royal duties, she could still be called to testify in a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre.

If the case goes to trial, David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre, told The Daily Beast that his team is “considering” deposing the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan has denied any wrongdoing, and Andrew has denied the allegations leveled against him.

Andrew’s lawyers are scheduled to argue their motion to dismiss the case in January.

Meghan could face a deposition for three reasons, according to Boies: “One, she is in the US, so we have jurisdiction over her.”

“Two; she is someone who was obviously a close associate of Prince Andrew for a period of time and thus is in a position to possibly have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it,” he continued.

“She may very well have important knowledge, and she will certainly have some knowledge, because of her past association with him.”

“Three,” he continued, “she is someone we can trust to tell the truth.”

She fills in all three blanks.”

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his brother Prince Charles could also be deposed, though getting depositions from non–US citizens, such as members of the British royal family, would be more difficult.

“We’d probably take one or two depositions of people close to Andrew who would know about his actions,” he said.

Though Boies has not made a final decision, he did say that “out of respect and deference, and her age,” his team would not seek a deposition from Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Andrew, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old, more than two decades ago.

She claims that Andrew knew she was being trafficked by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the lawsuit.

Epstein had passed away…

