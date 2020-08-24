Meghan Markle ‘didn’t listen’ to Camilla advice on how to survive royal life

Meghan Markle ignored advice from Camilla Parker Bowles on how to deal with bad media coverage, it is claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly advised to “ride out the storm” by Camilla – who has plenty of experience of negative headlines.

Meghan was invited to lunch with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Meghan claimed in an ITV documentary last year that her in-laws offered her little support.

But a friend of Meghan – who quit the Royal Family along with Prince Harry earlier this year – did try to help her.

One reportedly said: “Meg was really grateful to Camilla who was very supportive and invited her out for private lunches, particularly around the time of her marriage.

“She listened to her and understood that it’s really difficult joining the Royal Family from an otherwise ‘normal’ life.”

Camilla is said to have advised Meghan to focus on the positives of her new role, and to “ride out the storm” if there was negative coverage.

The Mail on Sunday says Prince Charles – no stranger to controversy – gave the same advice to Harry.

The friend continued: “She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass – but ultimately Meghan didn’t listen.”

Camilla, now 73, was blamed after Charles and Princess Diana split, and the Prince of Wales’ decision to remarry was controversial.

The Sunday Mirror today reports that Harry and Meghan have gushed about the Queen and the Commonwealth in a bid to build bridges, it has been claimed.

Harry sparked headlines in July when he told members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that its history must be acknowledged and work done to “right those wrongs”.

But in a web call with members last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – president and vice-president of the trust – insisted they were keen to continue the Queen’s legacy.

Royal watchers claim it is proof the couple are keen to improve relations with the Royal Family, which have been further soured by the book, Finding Freedom.

It is understood the book – which reveals rifts between the royals – was written with Harry and Meghan’s ­approval, but left the Queen ­“upset and disappointed”.

In the latest web chat, Meghan, 39, admitted she was “newer to the Commonwealth”, but said: “It wasn’t until joining the family I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth.

“They came with a question, they always offered a solution and that’s why I’m incredibly proud to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother.”