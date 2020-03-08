Meghan Markle Gets Called ”Beautiful” by Student During Surprise School Visit

There’s no doubt that Meghan Markle is a beautiful woman—inside and out.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex was reminded of that when she visited the Robert Clack Upper School in east London. During her surprise visit, Meghan gave an empowering speech about the importance of championing for gender and racial equality—not just on days like International Women’s Day, but every day.

“It is such an honor for me to be here today,” she said during her speech. “When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as you, the young men, who play a very large part in this.”

But during her empowerment remarks, Meghan also encouraged a young man from the audience to go up to the podium and talk about what he thinks the importance of International Women’s Day is.

Quickly, a young man made his way out of his seat and toward Meghan up on stage. Soon after Meghan greeted him with a hug, the student said before beginning his speech, “She really is beautiful innit. I had to say that. I had to speak the truth here.”

This morning on Instagram, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ shared the video on their social media as well.

“In honour of International Women’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School, to celebrate the women of the future, and also highlight the important role men and boys play in International Women’s Day,” the post read. “The Duchess asked a young student to come on stage and share his perspective on the importance of the day, and whilst much attention has been focused on his initial comment, what he shared beyond that was compelling and true.”

While the video has been receiving a lot of attention on social media, the couple’s Instagram urged viewers to “watch the full video and tag a man in your life, and have him share what #IWD means to him.”

Meghan also shared with students a sweet anecdote about her little one, revealing that her ten-month-old son Archie was starting to take his first steps.

According to HELLO! magazine, the Duchess of Sussex also gushed about her baby boy at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. Per the publication’s source, Meghan told them, “She said ‘oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.'”

During her visit to east London, the 38-year-old also urged students to stand up for women’s rights not only on International Women’s Day but year-round.

“It’s not just on Sunday, not just on International Women’s Day, but every day… to remember the value that we all bring to the table,” she said. “What’s really key for all of you to remember, is especially looking at the people who paved the way for you to get to this point in your lives to be able to have the access that you do. It’s not just an opportunity to continue that, it’s a responsibility.”

Meghan added, “I encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right… to continue to respect each other. Let’s all rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday… but frankly, feels like every day of the year.”