Meghan Markle has a secret’silent signal’ that she uses to tell Prince Harry to shut up, according to the latest news.

Meghan Markle’s latest news – The Duchess of Sussex has a secret’silent signal’ that she uses to tell Prince Harry to be quiet.

In a fit of rage, Meghan Markle “lost it” with a member of Kate Middleton’s staff, according to a royal expert.

Tom Quinn, a royal author, claims that palace insiders told him about an incident in which Meghan “lost her cool” with the Duchess’ staff.

Quinn told the Daily Star about an alleged incident in which Meghan felt she wasn’t treated with the same respect as Kate while she and Prince Harry were living at Kensington Palace.

“Meghan and Harry were living in what’s called Nottingham Cottage, and it’s probably the only bit that you could genuinely say is actually quite small,” Quinn explained.

“I believe that reminded Meghan that she was, in a sense, second place or runner-up.

“The reason Meghan snapped at Kate’s staff member was because she, Meghan, didn’t feel this person was paying her the attention she deserved.”

It was almost as if that one encounter encapsulated Meghan’s problem, that she’s a Princess and she’s second in command.”

The news comes as a foul odor has been reported at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11 million mansion, leaving neighbors “disgusted.”

For the most up-to-date information on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

Due to a traditional value system, husbands do not become Kings when they marry Queens.

Because a King is more powerful than a Queen, the husband of a ruling monarch is referred to as “Prince Consort.”

Only a male who succeeds to the throne and reigns as monarch is entitled to the title “King.”

In 1947, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth married, and in 1957, after she became monarch, he changed his title to Prince.

“The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm bearing date 22nd February, 1957, to give and grant unto His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, KG, KT, GBE, the style and titular dignity of a Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Whitehall,” according to a statement from the palace at the time.

When the king passes away, the queen consort’s title changes to queen dowager or queen mother.

Princess Diana had a laid-back attitude toward royal protocol, and her parenting style was well-liked by the public.

“She made [William and Harry] aware of their privilege in a way that previous generations hadn’t,” according to parenting expert Sue.

She explained that being a Dolphin Mom entails maintaining balance in the lives of children, and the goal is to gently but authoritatively…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.