Meghan Markle has lodged a complaint with the BBC over its coverage of her privacy victory, after the broadcaster stated that she had apologized for misleading the court.

Meghan Markle has complained to the BBC about how her privacy victory was covered, after the broadcaster stated that she had apologized for misleading the court.

After Amol Rajan, the presenter of documentary The Princes and the Press, said she apologised for “misleading” the court, the Duchess of Sussex slammed him.

It came after a long battle with the Mail on Sunday, which published excerpts from a private letter Meg had written to her estranged father.

During the trial, it was revealed that she had exchanged emails with her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, about briefing the authors of the sympathetic Sussex biography Finding Freedom.

The duchess apologized for not informing the court about the messages, explaining that she had simply forgotten about them.

However, the Sussexes’ legal representatives contacted the BBC after Rajan apologized for “misleading” the court.

A correction has been made by the broadcaster.

It comes only six weeks after Rajan apologised for his “rude” and “immature” remarks about Prince Philip, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.

The BBC documentary has sparked a storm of controversy.

The self-described republican used one of his columns in The Independent in 2012 to call the Duke of Edinburgh a “racist buffoon.”

In another open letter to the couple, he called Wills and Kate’s public role “a total fraud.”

“Initially, Meghan Markle had said she hadn’t helped Scobie with the book,” Rajan said in a podcast about the divisive documentary.

“She apologized for deceiving the court.”

“The Duchess of Sussex has asked us to clarify that she apologised to the court for not remembering email exchanges with her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, in her evidence, and said that she had no intention to mislead the court,” the BBC said in a statement today.

Last month, the Court of Appeal upheld a High Court judge’s decision that Meghan “had a reasonable expectation of privacy” when she wrote the letter to her father Thomas.

Despite five alleged inconsistencies in her claims, the decision was made.

The Mail has since conceded defeat and announced that it will not pursue an appeal.

Meanwhile, the royal households issued a joint statement in November condemning The Princes and the Press for making “overblown and unfounded claims.”

The royals claim they were not given advance access to a screening of the two-part show and thus had no opportunity to properly respond to the allegations.

There have been allegations that William and his team briefed the media on Meghan and Harry.

Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom

