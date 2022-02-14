Meghan Markle ‘has no intention of returning to the United Kingdom’ and ‘doesn’t care what the British think,’ according to experts.

Experts claim Meghan Markle ‘has no intention of returning to the United Kingdom’ and ‘doesn’t care what the British think.’

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle may never return to the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have “no intention” of returning to the United Kingdom, where she is “no longer welcome,” because she “doesn’t care” what the British think of her.

“At the moment, Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear,” Tom Bower, writing in The Sun, said, “but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician.”

“At the same time, the Sussexes have given up on Britain.

“To be honest, I’m not sure Meghan cares if she’s welcome in London anymore.”

“She has no plans to return.”

The author, who has been dubbed Britain’s “most feared biographer” and is working on a tell-all book about the duchess, attributes her potential rejection of the United Kingdom to her plummeting popularity – and her lingering approval in the United States.

“She spent the next year moaning about her treatment by the British media and the Royal Family,” he said, “after staging a Hollywood-style wedding at Windsor.”

“Her hypocrisy started to hurt her popularity.

“Meghan is still admired in America, despite her tarnished reputation in the United Kingdom.”

“Last September, the Sussexes’ three-day visit to New York was a huge success.

“In front of a 60,000-strong audience in Central Park, the Sussexes’ encounters with the city’s power brokers were impressive.”

“They had a lot of support from Democrats, minorities, and young people.”

Meghan and Harry have been based in Montecito, California, since June 2020, after leaving Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom.

Meghan has remained in London while the Duke has made a number of trips home.

Meghan is expected to avoid Britain at all costs as a result of her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry’s police protection row, and now her dwindling public support, according to experts.

The Duke of Sussex intends to sue the government to reclaim the security he lost after leaving royal duties in the UK.

When he and his US-based family visit the UK, he wants round-the-clock police protection, which is usually reserved for royals and government officials.

However, legal representatives have stated that the Sussexes are “unable to return to his home” without the security because it is too dangerous.

The situation, according to royal biographer Phil Dampier, provides a “very good excuse” for not returning.

“I don’t think Meghan will ever come back to this country, and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back – I don’t think [Harry] expects to win this case,” Mr Dampier told Infosurhoy.

Meghan’s reps have been contacted for comment by The Sun.