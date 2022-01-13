Meghan Markle ‘Influences’ Prince Harry’s Opinions, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle has ‘influenced’ Prince Harry’s opinions, according to a royal expert.

Some speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 was entirely the duchess’s idea, despite the prince’s previous statements about his desire to leave The Firm.

Now, a royal author is claiming that the Duke of Sussex’s causes and decisions since moving to California are influenced by his wife.

The Sussexes have remained in the spotlight since relocating to the United Kingdom, focusing on their brand and the causes they want to support.

However, according to a royal author, Harry’s comments and decisions have drifted away from royal ideals and have been “influenced” by Meghan.

One of the prince’s recent comments that drew a lot of attention was when he said that if people are unhappy at work, they should quit.

“I’ve actually discovered recently… a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad,” Harry said in a Q&A about the “Great Resignation” on June 6, 2021.

In fact, it’s a sign that self-awareness is accompanied by the desire to change.

Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that don’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first… This is something to be proud of… We’re only at the start of the mental health awakening.”

Pauline Maclaran, a professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway University and co-author of the book Royal Fever, spoke to the Express about some of the prince’s recent comments, including his suggestion that people quit their jobs to focus on their mental health.

“Rather than seeming out of touch, his ‘celebration’ of job resignations will resonate particularly with Harry and Meghan’s target audience — Millennials and Generation Z,” the author wrote, before adding, “But they also fit with their joint branding.”

“This appears to be a further step in building the Sussex brand as very independent from the royal family and showing it to be much more progressive and in touch with younger generations,” Maclaran concluded.

The idea of quitting the rat race and seeking a more fulfilled lifestyle has a ‘hippie’ feel to it.”

The duke and duchess have taken on a variety of business ventures since their retirement…

