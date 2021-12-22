Meghan Markle is said to make one gesture when she is ‘ignored’ by others, according to a body language expert.

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle makes only one gesture when she is ‘ignored’ by others.

Meghan Markle, like many other royals and celebrities, maintains a public persona.

As a result, knowing how she feels at any given time can be difficult.

Many body language experts, on the other hand, have attempted to decipher the deeper meanings behind some of her behavior patterns.

The Duchess of Sussex makes a gesture when she feels “ignored,” according to one expert.

Meghan made numerous public appearances during her time as a working royal, which lasted from 2018 to 2020.

Meghan continued to participate in interviews and other events after moving to California.

As a result, experts in body language have had a lot of material to work with.

When Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are out and about, they exhibit a lot of PDA.

According to some experts, the couple frequently displays a strong bond with one another, even when they are interacting with other people.

Body language experts also noted Meghan’s confidence and poise during their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021.

Meghan is described as outgoing and sociable by many people.

This, however, means that some people may not want to converse with her in the same way that she converses with them.

According to body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas (also known as The Body Language Guy on social media), an incident like this has been caught on camera a few times.

Rosas claimed Meghan was “ignored” by other performers during a stage performance of “White Christmas” as part of Chairman’s USO Holiday Tour in 2014, in a recent YouTube video.

Then, in 2019, at the US Open, Meghan was reportedly approached by Serena Williams’ mother, who “acted as if Meghan didn’t exist.”

Meghan performs a “sandwich claw” whenever she feels “ignored by others,” according to Rosas.

Meghan did this during the Christmas performance as well as while speaking with Serena Williams’ mother, as seen in the clips Rosas provided.

Onlookers’ speculations about whether Meghan was actively “ignored” or not should be noted.

No one involved in these situations has come forward to say what was actually going on.

