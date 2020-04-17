Meghan Markle Joined a Zoom Call to Support a Cause Close to Her Heart

Meghan Markle is staying virtually connected to the causes that are close to her heart.

To continue showing her support for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and the Hubb Community Kitchen, the Duchess of Sussex joined five of the women from the charitable group on a Zoom call, where she applauded their new initiative that will help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next week, the Hubb Community Kitchen will launch a delivery service that will provide nearly 300 homemade meals for vulnerable members of their community.

“The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK,” she told the women during their chat, according to Harper’s BAZAAR royal editor Omid Scobie. “A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.”

In recent years, Markle has worked closely with the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was founded by victims of the devastating 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, and visited the kitchen several times. Back in 2018, she launched the Together: Our Community Cookbook in collaboration with the organization to help raise money and keep the kitchen open longer.

“For two days every week, these women were able to cook and share their delicious recipes together. I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I’m passionate about food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities,” Markle said in a promotional video for the cookbook. “So, I am proud to be supporting this cookbook, Together, which features delicious recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen.”

She continued, “The proceeds will allow the kitchen to stay open and to thrive so it can continue transforming lives and communities through cooking. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

To further help those affected by the pandemic, Markle and Prince Harry helped distribute meals for those in need in Los Angeles with Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that prepares and delivers meals for those affected by the pandemic.

“They were very engaged with everyone they met and asked questions,” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News. “They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the Coronavirus.”