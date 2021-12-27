Meghan Markle may be awarded more than £1.5 million after winning a three-year privacy battle in the High Court.

After winning a three-year privacy battle in the High Court, Meghan Markle could be awarded more than £1.5 million.

MEGHAN Markle’s three-year High Court battle for privacy could result in a payout of more than £1.5 million.

The Mail on Sunday has admitted that the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright case against the newspaper’s publisher for printing excerpts from a letter she wrote to her estranged father – and has agreed to pay “financial remedies.”

Meghan Markle, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which also publishes MailOnline, in August 2018 over five articles that reproduced parts of the “personal and private” note she wrote to Thomas Markle, 77.

Earlier this year, the duchess won her case when a High Court judge ruled in her favor without a full trial.

Meghan, whose “Brand Sussex” with husband Prince Harry is estimated to be worth £250 million, demanded that the paper pay her legal fees and hand over any copies of the letter, as well as destroy any electronic versions or notes made about it.

Her legal costs were estimated to be £1.5 million, and her team demanded half of that within 14 days. However, Lord Justice Warby ordered the Mail on Sunday to pay £450,000 in costs, with the possibility of more in the future.

She also requested that the paper print a statement on the front page announcing her victory in her privacy case, as well as a six-month run on the MailOnline’s homepage.

The printed statement congratulating her on her win was featured in yesterday’s Mail on Sunday.

“The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online – SEE PAGE 3,” it said at the bottom of the Boxing Day front page.

“Following a hearing on January 19-20, 2021, and a further hearing on May 5, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement,” it said on page three, under the heading “The Duchess of Sussex.”

“The Court determined that Associated Newspapers infringed on her copyright by publishing excerpts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.”

“Agreement on financial remedies has been reached.”

The announcement of Meghan’s victory was postponed to give ANL time to file an appeal.

The publisher argued that the case should go to trial on Meghan’s claims against the publisher, including breach of privacy and copyright, during a three-day hearing in November.

ANL’s lawyers argued that new evidence from Jason Knauf, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary, suggested Meghan wrote the letter knowing it would be leaked.

The challenge, on the other hand, was turned down by…

