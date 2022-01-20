Meghan Markle might not be the only royal forced to testify in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault trial.

According to lawyer David Boies, Meghan Markle may be forced to testify in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault trial.

However, she isn’t the only member of the royal family who could be called to testify or be deposed.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of New York ruled earlier this month that Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit can proceed.

When British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked Giuffre at the age of 17, she claims she was subjected to battery and intentional emotional abuse.

Giuffre claims that she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, including Prince Andrew, when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew is faced with a decision after Judge Kaplan decided not to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit.

He must either go to court or accept a settlement.

Experts believe it could be worth millions.

Giuffre’s allegations have been vehemently denied by the disgraced royal.

Meghan Markle could be called to testify in Giuffre’s case against the Duke of York, according to Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies.

He told The Daily Beast that Markle could have “critical information” about Giuffre’s allegations.

Markle, who is married to Prince Andrew’s nephew Prince Harry, would be a good witness in the case for three reasons, according to Boies.

“For starters, she’s in the United States, so we have jurisdiction over her,” said Boies.

“Two; she is someone who was obviously a close associate of Prince Andrew for a period of time and thus is in a position to have seen what he did, and if not to have seen what he did, to have heard people talk about it.”

Three, she is someone we can trust to tell it like it is.

She fills out all three boxes.”

Boise claims that he would seek depositions from people close to Andrew in addition to Markle.

It’s possible that this refers to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, or his brother Prince Charles.

“We’d probably take one or two depositions from people close to Andrew who know about his actions.”

His ex-wife may be among them.

Boies speculated that it could be his brother.

Since he was stripped of patronages and privileges, Prince Charles has been ignoring press questions about his younger brother.

