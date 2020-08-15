Meghan Markle planning movie return that could earn her a whopping £38m

Meghan Markle is planning a return to the big screen — which movie bosses claim could earn her more than $50million for her first appearance.

And we can reveal that the Duchess of Sussex bought a Santa Barbara mansion with Prince Harry ­specifically because it is close to Hollywood.

Former Suits star Meghan’s acting career would be the couple’s most lucrative income after taking out a £7.25million mortgage on the home.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose films include The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters, said movie chiefs are now scrambling to work with the ­39-year-old Duchess.

Asked if he would sign her up, he replied: “Meghan – bring it on. I would love to have you in a movie. I think she is great. I’m a fan.”

InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE said: “I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal.

“Whatever role she does everyone is going to want to see her. We are talking a $50million [£38million] fee. People are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start.

“If she returns to Suits it would be the biggest TV series in the world.

“You get a salary based on your box office appeal – it doesn’t relate to quality of acting.”

Prof Shalit believes Meghan would have to carefully choose her co-stars to make a success of her return.

He explained: “If Will Smith or Tom Hanks agree to play opposite her that will give her ­integrity and credibility because she is going to be judged by the company she is put against.”

Emmy award winning director Joe Russo said Meghan offers “incredible opportunities to filmmakers”.

He added: “She can bring an ­incredible awareness to causes and issues. It’s amazing she’s coming back to work in the business.”

In one interview on Friday, the Duchess said it was “good to be home”.

Meghan has been given the go-ahead by the ­Intellectual Property Office in London to trademark the name of her and Harry’s planned ­foundation, Archwell, for “television shows” and “motion picture films”.

The couple’s other big earning opportunities will include personal ­appearances, where they could command six or even seven-figure fees for turning up at an event.

In February, the Duke, 35, gave his first speech as a private citizen at a JP Morgan conference in Miami, which insiders say could have earned him up to £800,000.

As a senior royal, Harry was prevented from making money from his celebrity. But he received millions of pounds from his father and the estates of his mum Diana and the Queen Mother. He is said to be worth £30million and Meghan £4million.

Harry and Meghan’s new home, which was reduced from £11million, has nine bedrooms and 16 ­bathrooms. Insiders claim the price was slashed drastically so former Russian owner Sergey Grishin could gain kudos for a connection to the royal couple.

The couple’s ­mortgage will cost them £30,000 a month, along with an annual £220,000 property tax.

News of Meghan’s possible return to acting comes as new biography Finding Freedom says claims that her ex- husband did not back her career were untrue.

It was yesterday revealed that Trevor Engleson had in fact tweeted a string of supportive messages.

One read: “Watch Suits tonight… so proud of my amazing wife.”