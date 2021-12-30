Meghan Markle ‘Really Enjoys’ a Holiday Tradition That Prince Harry Thinks Is “Weird”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a few Christmases on the other side of the pond before stepping down as senior royals and moving to California.

Meghan was even invited to join the royal festivities at Sandringham before she and Harry married, which royal fiancées before her were not allowed to do.

When the cameras were not on them, a shop clerk approached the pair and offered them a holiday staple about which they disagreed.

Ollie Wilkinson, a member of staff at London’s Pines and Needles shop, previously spoke to BBC News about his encounter with Meghan and Harry when they came in to buy a Christmas tree just before their first holiday together.

“I said ‘would you like this mistletoe?’ and [Meghan] said ‘yes, that would be great,'” Wilkinson explained to the outlet.

According to the clerk, the prince was perplexed by the plant and “squeezed one of the berries on it and said, ‘I find this stuff weird,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, I really like it.’ Then [Harry] walked off with the tree on his shoulder, holding her hand, and she was holding a bunch of mistletoe in her other hand.”

Wilkinson also revealed that the tree they purchased is a 6-foot Nordmann Fir.

After relocating to their Montecito home in Santa Barbara County in 2020, the duke and duchess were once again seen Christmas tree shopping.

James Almaguer, a sales associate at Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees andamp; Pumpkin Patch, a store just a few miles from Meghan and Harry’s home, told the Express about the Sussexes’ visit to his store.

Almaguer explained that the couple went into the shop because they thought it was empty and wanted to look around.

However, one family was inside, and Harry was mistaken for a tree salesman.

“Megan and Prince Harry came into my work today, and we sold them their Christmas tree,” Almaguer said at the time on social media.

“It was a letdown, but a fascinating experience all the same.”

There was one family in there, and their ecstatic young son dashed up to Harry through the trees and…

