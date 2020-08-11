Meghan Markle saw Charles as ‘second dad’ as he took shine to ‘sassy, confident’ Duchess

Meghan Markle saw Prince Charles as “second father” after he took a shine to the “sassy , confident” Duchess.

The Duchess of Sussex formed a close bond with her father-in-law, who had walked her down the aisle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A friend close to the Prince of Wales said Charles admired Meghan was her “confidence”.

In return, Meghan was said to have “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles which has really changed her life for the better”.

The source told Finding Freedom authors Omid Scoobie and Carolyn Durand that she saw Charles not as a father-in-law but as a “second father”.

Harry and his dad have reportedly been in regular contact since he moved to the US with Meghan and Archie.

It is believed Prince Charles has shown more understanding than other members of the Royal Family of Harry’s decision to give up his duties and move abroad.

The Prince of Wales is still keeping the door open for a dramatic return for the Sussexes, despite being hurt by some claims in their new biography.

Meghan Markle ’s estranged dad Thomas Markle has recently claimed to have said he doesn’t trust his daughter anymore because of her “lies” and has given up hopes of a reconciliation.

Thomas is said to be refuting claims made about him in the bombshell new book.

Meghan’s half-brother Tom Markle Jnr, who speaks to their dad every day said the 76-year-old plans to enjoy his retirement travelling the world to distract himself from the heartbreak following the book’s revelations.

Speaking exclusively he said: “He doesn’t trust her and doesn’t want to know that person because of the lies, manipulation and deceit.

“He just had his 76th birthday – needless to say, he didn’t hear from Meghan.

“As far as a reunion goes, he’s given up on Meghan and Harry completely.

“Dad wants to die a happy man. He’s had enough BS.

“He’s better off enjoying his retirement and travelling – and forget Meghan altogether.”

But despite now giving up on his daughter, Thomas – who lives in Rosarito, Mexico – is still desperate to build a relationship with his 14-month-old grandson Archie his son said.