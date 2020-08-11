Meghan Markle ‘surprised’ Harry by ‘happily’ peeing in woods on first trip abroad

Meghan Markle “surprised” Prince Harry by taking bathroom breaks in woods on their first holiday abroad.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Botswana in 2016 just months after going on their first romantic date in London.

Using the trip as a chance to get to know one-another, Meghan and Harry spent five nights away from their luxury log cabins in the wilderness to camp “alone”.

According to new biography Finding Freedom, Harry was “delightfully surprised” by how down-to-earth Meghan was when it came to “roughing-it” for the week.

The Duchess reportedly packed very little clothing and “cleaned her face with baby wipes and happily wandered into the woodlands if she needed a bathroom break”.

Harry and Meghan were said to have bonded over their love of nature during the trip, and the pair returned a year later after getting engaged to work with elephant conservation groups.

A friend of the couple said: “The fact that they’re both as happy just throwing on a backpack and going out to eplore…I honestly think these experiences will never stop for them.”

Finding Freedom, co-authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has been publicly released today.

It documents the “fairytale” start of Meghan’s entry into the royal family – to their stepping down as senior royals and move to America.

The book also looks at other members of the royal family and their relationship with Meghan and Harry throughout their romance.

It is suggested in the explosive new read that Meghan felt “disappointed” Kate Middleton didn’t reach out and offer her any advise on how an outsider could cope with a new royal role.

Speaking on Good Morning America ahead of the book’s release tomorrow, author Omid Scobie said: “These are two women who really have little in common.

“Being a newcomer, and knowing Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she knew that Meghan felt that she could have, or needed a bit more support from Kate, but didn’t get it in some of those important moments.”

Asked about the story of Meghan making Kate cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting, he said: “it couldn’t be further from the truth”.

Extracts of the book published last week support this point, but say there were a few “awkward” moments between the two women.

The authors write that while there were no rows as such, there were some “awkward moments” between the royal wives.

It is claimed Meghan had hoped Kate would reach out to her, but “didn’t lose sleep” over it when she did not.

The book says: “Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.

“But they were not at war with each other, either. There were awkward moments, such as the day the women happened to cross paths at Kensington Palace (in early 2017, when Harry and Meghan were still only dating), and although both were heading out to go shopping – in the same street – Kate went in her own Range Rover.”

A statement from Meghan and Harry’s team claim they had nothing to do with the book.

The authors claim it has been put together from 100 interviews with those closest to the couple.