Meghan Markle was rude at an event with Prince Harry when she appeared to snub a woman, according to a body language expert.

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle acted rudely at an event with Prince Harry when she appeared to dismiss a woman.

Meghan Markle appeared to snub one woman and make herself the center of attention when greeting people at the 2018 reception, according to a body language expert.

At a women’s empowerment event, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas analyzed Meghan’s body language, pointing out how she appeared threatened by another woman and barely acknowledged her.

“Meghan has claimed over and over that she is a feminist and that she stands for women’s rights,” he said at the beginning of the video.

However, interactions like this one, where I didn’t reach out to her, cast serious doubt on that statement.”

Meghan didn’t show proper etiquette, according to Rosas.

She broke into the center of the crowd to speak with two of the men who were present.

According to the expert, in this type of social interaction, shaking hands and greeting a person is recommended, followed by returning to your original position to complete the circle.

“You’re effectively breaking the interaction circle and making yourself the literal center of attention,” Rosas explained.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, entered the circle to shake hands before returning to his starting point.

Rosas also mentioned Meghan’s interactions with one man in particular.

She smiled at him, but only turned slightly to give a nod to the woman.

She didn’t even offer the woman her hand for a handshake.

Rosas gave Meghan the benefit of the doubt, explaining that it’s difficult to tell the whole story from just a few minutes of footage.

Meghan may have met the woman before and didn’t need to shake her hand again.

Rosas explained, “The first man, she leans in, she looks him in the eyes, and she gives him a genuine smile.”

Her chest is turned away from the woman when she acknowledges her, but her head is turned toward her.

“Meghan nods her head in acknowledgement of the woman,” the expert explained.

“She doesn’t reach out or turn her body in the direction of [the woman].”

Rosas said it’s interesting to watch Meghan’s chin move, which indicates she feels “threatened” by the woman, even if she hasn’t met her before.

He described Meghan as “stiff.”

She does, however, “relax her neck” when she greets the men in the group.

“This is crucial because, when she…,” Rosas explained.

