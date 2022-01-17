Meghan Markle ‘WON’T RETURN TO THE UNITED KINGDOM,’ according to a royal expert, because the police protection row is a “very good excuse.”

MEGHAN Markle is unlikely to return to the United Kingdom, according to an expert, because Prince Harry’s police protection row provides her with a “very good excuse.”

The Duke of Sussex intends to sue the government to reclaim the security he lost after leaving royal duties in the UK.

When he and his US-based family visit the UK, he wants round-the-clock police protection, which is normally reserved for royals and government officials.

The Sussexes, however, are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous without the security, according to legal representatives.

The situation, according to royal biographer Phil Dampier, provides a “very good excuse” for not returning.

“I don’t think Meghan will ever come back to this country, and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back – I don’t think [Harry] expects to win this case,” Mr Dampier told Infosurhoy.

Since leaving the royal family two years ago, Harry has been treated as a private citizen.

It means he won’t have police protection in the UK, and any state security he receives could “set a precedent” for other high-profile celebrities.

“Getting his protection reinstated would set a precedent, and so it gives them the perfect opportunity to say we can’t come to platinum jubilee celebrations,” Mr Dampier explained.

“Harry may come over, but Meghan will have a good excuse not to come, as well as not to bring the kids.”

Such a result would be “very sad” for the Queen, according to the author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, because “a big possibility she will never meet her granddaughter Lilibet and has only ever met Archie once or twice.”

Her Majesty is celebrating her platinum jubilee this year, and Harry was expected to attend.

But, as the squabble over his security grows, it’s unclear whether the duke will show up at all.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” a legal representative for Harry said.

“He is the sixth in line to the throne, has served two tours of combat in Afghanistan, and his family has faced well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years.”

“While his role within the institution has evolved, his status as a member of the royal family has remained unchanged.”

He and his family haven’t been threatened.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, that security is unable to replace the necessary police…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.