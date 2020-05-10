Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney says she ‘won the lottery’ with her parents-in-law

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has she declared how she ‘won the lottery’ with her parents-in-law as she shared a selfie with her husband’s father the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The Canadian stylist, 40, who lives in Toronto, shared the snapshot on her Instagram as she beamed alongside the former politician.

Captioning the post, she commented: ‘Sometimes you win the lottery when it comes to your in-laws. I won it all with this man and his mila. They tune in to the show every Sunday. Proud DIL.’

Jessica, who is close friends with Meghan Markle, 38, is currently isolating in the Toronto home that she shares with husband, Ben, 43 – son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney – and their three children.

The mother-of-three recently finished filming I Do, Redo, and after months of her teasing the upcoming Netflix series, the programme has been airing on Sunday nights.

The show follows Jessica as she helps couples move on from their disastrous weddings by giving them the nuptials they’ve ‘always dreamed of.’

It was rumored that the show would feature guests appearances from Meghan, 38, but a palace source told DailyMail.com that the claims are ‘categorically untrue.’

Jessica is a member of Canada’s Browns Shoes dynasty whose marriage to Ben Mulroney in 2008 propelled her on to the A-list.

A cover story in Toronto Life magazine a few years ago introduced them thus: ‘They’re Toronto’s most polished power couple, and they’re reinventing the way we think about influence.’

Inside, it tells us that ‘if Norman Rockwell was painting images of idealised domesticity, they would look a lot like the Mulroneys on Instagram: perfect marriage, perfect family, perfect clothing, perfect teeth and perfectly willing to put it all out there.’

The stylist is close friends with the Duchess of Sussex, having known her for years.

Jessica befriended Meghan while the American-born actor was living in Toronto where she was filming the television drama Suits.

Her daughter Ivy was a flower girl at the royal wedding last May, while Jessica’s twin sons John and Brian, of whom Meghan is godmother, carried the Duchess of Sussex’s train.

The two women reportedly bonded over a love of yoga. Mulroney’s social media also includes photos of the two taking trips together.