Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney reveals doctors found a tumour while she was pregnant

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has revealed how doctors found a tumour on a gland in her face while she was pregnant with her twin sons.

The Canadian stylist, 40, who lives in Toronto, spoke about the experience on her wedding reality show I Do, Redo, and later shared a clip on her Instagram page.

In the emotional scene, Jessica said that she was forced to have surgery after doctors found the tumour in her parotid gland, saying: ‘I felt like it was so difficult for me to be a strong mother and a strong wife, and try to understand mothering.’

The mother-of-three shares twins Brian and John, nine, and daughter Ivy, six, with husband Ben Mulroney.

Health care should be a right. #idoredo tomorrow night. Hope you tune in. This couple will make you smile. @ctv.

The show which airs on Netflix, is hosted by Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is Meghan’s a close friend and confidant.

The 10-part reality show ‘revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples.’

In the clip, which is part of an episode set to air on Canadian television tonight, Jessica speaks with bride-to-be Jolicia Ward about the struggles to afford healthcare and pay for surgeries.

Opening up about her own experience, Jessica said: ‘When I had my twins, they found a tumour on my parotid gland and I had to have surgery.

‘I felt like it was so difficult for me to be a strong mother and a strong wife, and try to understand mothering.

‘I can’t imagine the weight of not knowing how to pay for the surgery.’

She posted the clip on her Instagram page, writing: ‘This was probably my favorite scene of the show.’

Jessica often posts snippets from the programme online to inspire her 391,000 Instagram followers.

She is currently in lockdown with her husband, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Ben Mulroney, and their three children at their home in Toronto.

The stylist is close friends with the Duchess of Sussex, having known her for years.

Jessica befriended Meghan while the American-born actor was living in Toronto where she was filming the television drama Suits.

The two women reportedly bonded over a love of yoga. Mulroney’s social media also includes photos of the two taking trips together.