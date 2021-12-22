Meghan Markle’s Diversion from Royal Fashion’s “Classic Tropes”: She’s a “Rich Mom Thing”

Meghan Markle’s style is always changing! The 40-year-old’s wardrobe has changed dramatically since she rose to fame in the 2010s, but that doesn’t mean it won’t change again.

Since she and her husband, Prince Harry, left their royal duties in January 2020, the mother of two’s style has evolved yet again, albeit quietly.

Us Weekly spoke with Eloise Moran, royal fashion expert and author of The Lady Di Look Book (on pre-order now) to prove it.

“We’ve seen her abandon the classic tropes of what it means to be in the Royal family,” Moran tells Us exclusively, adding that one reason for this is that the star is no longer bound by fashion rules like strict hemline lengths.

“She obviously has this California Montecito, rich mom thing going on when she’s in California,” she says, referring to the former Deal or No Deal model’s refreshingly casual ensembles since relocating to Los Angeles in March 2020.

Markle’s visit to New York City in September, according to Moran, was a defining example of her style transformation.

“What I loved about the New York trip was that she wore this kind of Succession style wardrobe, which I call mogul style,” Moran explained.

“Oprah’s young billionaire outfits were very generous.”

Markle wore some epically good ensembles during that trip, as loyal fans of the former blogger will recall.

While she favored fitted silhouettes in the UK, she wore a variety of on-trend wide-leg trousers when she was out and about in New York.

Moran compares Markle’s New York style to Princess Diana’s, citing the latter’s famous February 1989 visit as an example.

She noted that Markle “definitely took cues” from her late mother-in-law’s outfits, adding, “She kind of had this very business-chic wardrobe.”

She channeled Princess Diana’s style by wearing mostly “black and tan looks,” according to Moran, which “was a color palette that princess Diana also adopted when she went to New York.”

The short white Valentino shift dress she wore to the Global Citizen concert is another one she — and Stylish — adores.

She completed the look with an obvious.

