Meghan Markle’s ‘Ellen’ Appearance Is Supposedly Making Her Embarrassment

Meghan Markle Is Supposedly Disgusted by Her ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Meghan Markle is said to be “disappointed” with the reaction to her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During her return to television, Markle agreed to do whatever comedian Ellen DeGeneres told her in front of Warner Bros. lot vendors, no matter how embarrassing it was.

The response was not what Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex expected, according to royal expert Neil Sean.

According to Express, “Meghan is apparently taken to indoors as we say over here in the UK because she’s so upset about the backlash she received after appearing on the show,” Sean said in his latest YouTube video.

“Even Prince Harry agreed that showing her fun side was a good idea.”

How much fun it would have been if they had gone together.

Unfortunately for Meghan, it did not turn out that way.”

Sean claims that Markle could have skipped the segment and instead promoted her book The Bench.

“But fear not,” he said, “Meghan will be back in 2022 looking for another way to rebrand and reconnect.”

Sean has also claimed that Markle and Harry are “on the verge of a professional split” next year because the “very expensive people” they hired suggest they work “independently” if Markle wants to play a larger role in politics as an activist.

Despite Sean’s claims that Markle was “upset” by the reaction to her Ellen appearance, he claimed in another video last week that she was “inspired” by her experience and had received several offers for more TV appearances.

“I’m not sure how this is going to work out now.”

But, of course, in the world of television, they’re now looking for anyone who can give them a rating,” Sean explained.

“According to a reliable source, Meghan has her own set of strict guidelines for her return to the small screen.”

On YouTube, the prank sketch with Markle did not receive positive feedback.

Many people thought it wasn’t funny, while others thought DeGeneres was exploiting Markle.

“The second-hand embarrassment reached new heights.

Who in their right mind would think this was amusing, let alone a good idea….

