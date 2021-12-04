Meghan Markle’s father speaks out about the royal inquiry into Archie’s skin color, claiming that he was asked the same question.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked down the aisle, her father, Thomas Markle Sr., hasn’t stopped speaking to the press.

When the Duchess of Sussex cut off all communication with her father, he went on morning talk shows and trashed his daughter and her royal husband.

After years of silence, Thomas is now weighing in on one of Meghan’s most explosive claims during her Oprah Winfrey TV special, claiming that he received the same question.

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security,'” the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired on March 7, 2021.

He won’t be given a title, and there will be concerns and discussions about how dark his skin will be when he is born.”

Many royal fans and experts have been wondering since then which senior royal inquired about Archie’s skin tone.

Others questioned whether what Harry’s wife said was accurate, and if so, whether it had been misinterpreted.

Megan’s father is one of those who believes it was said but misinterpreted because he was asked the same question before the birth of the duchess.

Meghan’s estranged father has finally spoken out about the race allegations.

Thomas believes there was nothing wrong with the question about Archie’s skin color because it was asked of him before Meghan’s birth, and he didn’t label those who asked him racists.

“It’s just a natural curiosity that most people have, and it can never be satisfied until the child is born.”

Thomas told GB News, “It was just a simple innocent question.”

“When I married Doria and she was pregnant with Meghan, some of our friends asked the same question, and they weren’t racists; they were simply curious,” says the author.

“It’s clear that my strong Scottish and English genes were dominant,” he continued.

Meghan’s father begs for a chance to see his grandchildren.

“We’re at a point where I think both of us, for the sake of the children, should grow up, talk, make up,” Thomas Markle said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain program.

Whether you’re guilty or not, it was only a matter of time once the accusation was made public…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.