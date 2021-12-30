Meghan Markle’s friend reveals how the Sussexes enlisted Archie’s help for their Christmas card this year.

Meghan Markle’s friend reveals how the Sussexes convinced Archie to participate in their Christmas card for 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are well-known for their secrecy, particularly when it comes to their children.

The Sussex children are rarely seen by the public, though the family does release some adorable photos around Christmas time.

Meghan and Harry released their first Christmas card as parents in 2019.

A photo of the couple and their son, Archie, was featured on the page.

Meghan’s friend, who took the photo, recently revealed how they were able to coax Archie into taking part in the shoot.

Every year, the Sussexes send out a Christmas card to their fans.

A photo of their family is often included in the card, along with a sweet message.

In 2019, Meghan and Harry released a Christmas card that defied tradition.

It was a GIF that showed Meghan and Harry smiling in the background while baby Archie was up close to the camera.

After separating from the royal family earlier in the year, the family celebrated their first Christmas in 2020.

Meghan, Harry, Archie, and their dogs in front of a playhouse were depicted on a card released by the Sussexes.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, took the original photograph.

After welcoming daughter Lilibet in June, the Sussexes finally celebrated their first holiday season as a foursome in 2021.

Archie sits on Harry’s lap while Meghan holds Lilibet in the air in their Christmas card.

This year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sent out an environmentally friendly e-card, sharing a new family portrait with friends, family, colleagues, and charities (including all of their patronages).

@Janina Gavankar of SussexRoyal took this photo. pic.twitter.comcaUaCuig4k

Meghan Markle’s Relationship with Adele and Ellen DeGeneres

Janina Gavankar, an actress, shot the Sussexes’ Christmas photo for 2019.

Meghan and Gavankar have been friends for more than 15 years, according to Us Weekly.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Gavankar discussed the 2019 Christmas photo.

“First and foremost, how fortunate am I that I just happened to be there at that particular time,” Gavankar said.

“You know, that’s just an iPhone photo, right?”

“These guys, they love each other so much,” she explained about how the Sussexes got Archie to cooperate in the photo.

Moments like this happen all the time when you’re around people who have this much love in their home.”

as well as

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Merry Christmas from Sussexes!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan opted for an environmentally friendly e-card this year, sharing a new family portrait with friends, family, colleagues and charities (including all their patronages). Photo taken by @Janina Gavankar, ©SussexRoyal. pic.twitter.com/caUaCuig4k — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 23, 2019