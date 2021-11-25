Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Is the Cutest Christmas Present

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Some days, we wish we could travel back in time to our youth.

Don’t you long for slumber parties, sleepaway camp, and school spirit? “Me and all of my best friends, we were always together,” Kacey Musgraves sings.

I remember talking on the phone all night, not realizing it was such a simple time.”

Now we’re nostalgic for friendship bracelets, which we used to bead and braid with our friends during play dates.

But just because we’ve reached adulthood doesn’t mean we have to give up our favorite pieces of jewelry from the past.

Meghan Markle has been seen wearing a more modern and mature version of a classic friendship bracelet on several occasions.

It’s so stylish, like the rest of the advocate’s wardrobe, that we had to find it right away.

Last year, Markle wore this Monica Vinader gold bracelet while giving a virtual commencement speech to her former high school’s graduating class.

She also wore the lovely piece during a virtual summit with Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of the 19th*, which has led to speculation that the jewelry represents unity and solidarity.

You can now get the exact same bracelet as Markle from Nordstrom!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet for (dollar)150.

Monica Vinader’s Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet is the ideal holiday gift for a special someone.

This braided bangle is inspired by traditional friendship bracelets and features a simple bead with a radiant diamond.

The adjustable side closure allows for a customized fit, unlike our childhood friendship bracelets.

GoldMetallica, GoldCoral, Rose GoldCoral, and SilverMetallica are just a few of the stunning color combinations available.

So simple, yet so elegant.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet for only (dollar)150!

The beauty of this diamond friendship bracelet is that it is both a lovely everyday piece and a luxurious piece.

With this delicate jewelry, you can dress up a daytime look or accessorize an evening look.

It would also look great stacked with other friendship bracelets in friendship bracelet fashion.

Donate this holiday season.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Is the Perfect Holiday Present

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Makes the Sweetest Holiday Gift