Meghan Markle’s hair stylist shares his guide to cutting your own locks at home

Just like being at the hairdressers, George advised cutting your hair in front of a large mirror with good lighting.

He also suggested washing and drying it into your usual style before you take to it with the scissors, so that you can assess whether it’s your fringe, split ends or layers which need the most attention.

‘Never work with wet hair because you’ll probably end up cutting more than you should,’ he told the publication.

If you have a fringe, George recommends isolating it from the longer sections of your hair and tying the rest back so it’s out of the way.

Next, comb your fringe from underneath several times before using the comb to lift the fringe outwards.

‘Trim the very tips of the hair,’ he said. ‘Make sure you chip into the fringe – it’s called point-cutting (you point the scissors like a clock’s hand pointing to seven). Do not simply cut across in a straight line.’

Resist the urge to pull your fringe forward using your fingers before cutting it, as you’re likely to cut off more than you’d like.

‘Resting the hair on the comb to cut it doesn’t create unnatural tension and you achieve a softer finish,’ he added.

If you’re rocking a crop or a bob, George advised a minimal trim, sticking to areas you feel need a quick tidy up.

He said: ‘Always follow the line created by your hairdresser,’ adding that just a few millimetres can make a short style feel fresh.

After styling your hair into your usual parting, George recommends tipping your head forward and making very small cuts into the ends of the hair.

This is a good way to remove split ends and achieve a softer, more natural result.

Cutting your mane in a straight line will, he warned, result in an ‘awkward gappy finish’.

George recommends only trimming the layers at the front of your hair unless your locks are long enough to brush forward.

Using your scissors, he recommended snipping sections following the shape of your style as closely as possible.

Like cutting a fringe, he said the point-cutting technique is the best way to do it to ensure a graduated, natural finish.