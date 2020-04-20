Meghan Markle’s Latest Accessories Are the Sweetest Nod to Prince Harry and Baby Archie

Meghan Markle is making a subtle and stylish nod to hubby Prince Harry and their son, Archie Harrison.

In a newly released look at the making of the Elephant movie, the Duchess of Sussex sports two gold pendants that honor the two most important men in her life. Fans of the former Suits star noticed Meghan is wearing the Vanessa Coin Zodiac necklace with a Taurus charm from Suetables, a charming Canadian brand. She layered this $39 piece of jewelry with a longer 10k gold chain and a personalized 10k gold Shirley horoscope pendant with Prince Harry’s Virgo star sign.

Though the Duchess made reference to her hubby and son, she didn’t discuss the pair in her featurette for the Elephant movie. For the most part, the 38-year-old focused on the need to protect these “majestic” animals. “We see in this film just how remarkable they are—their memories are amazing, the close connection of the heard, their protectiveness of their young. I think they’re a lot more like us than they are different,” she remarked.

Projects like these have kept the mom relatively busy since stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family. She and the Prince continue to dedicate time and efforts to the causes close to their hearts, even as the coronavirus pandemic has halted public events.

Meghan and Harry have, like the rest of us, adapted to the times and instead speak with their followers via Zoom and have even delivered meals to those in need, while practicing proper social distancing rules of course. “They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the Coronavirus,” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News about the experience.

Ayoub added Meghan and Harry “liked [volunteering] so much” they returned the next day to help out again.

When the Duke and Duchess aren’t out helping others, they return to their Los Angeles residence, where they are spending plenty of quality time with Archie. A source previously told E!, “Like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family.”