Meghan Markle’s latest news – Following a privacy battle, the Duchess of Sussex could receive £1.5 million, as Harry is ‘enjoying life in California,’ according to reports.

The three-year High Court battle over Meghan Markle’s privacy could result in a payout of more than £1.5 million.

The Mail on Sunday has agreed to pay “financial remedies” after acknowledging that the Duchess of Sussex was successful in her copyright claim against the newspaper’s publisher for printing excerpts from a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Her legal fees were estimated to be £1.5 million, and her team demanded that half of the money be paid within 14 days.

Lord Justice Warby, on the other hand, ordered the Mail on Sunday to pay £450,000 in costs, with the possibility of additional payments in the future.

The announcement comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be enjoying themselves in California.

Meghan’s friend told PEOPLE that the couple is “loving life in California” and that she has been “gearing up for the holidays.”

“Big things are on the way,” Spotify said previously, urging listeners to “stay tuned.”

“Spotify was ecstatic when they signed the couple,” a source recently said, “but the lack of content has perplexed them.”

“This is especially true given their apparent ease in creating content for other platforms.”

Despite this, it is thought that Spotify did not pay the couple the entire £18 million fee up front.

The Queen spoke about Prince Philip’s legacy and how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are carrying it on.

“I am ecstatic that our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William have taken up and expanded on his pioneering work, most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine,” she said.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not mentioned, despite the fact that they are now living in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

On the 25th of December, Google search data shows that searches for “piano lessons” in the UK increased by 212 percent, one day after Kate Middleton performed on the piano alongside singer Tom Walker at the ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ concert on Christmas Eve.

In response to the findings, an Oxford Royale spokesperson stated:

“Kate Middleton is one of the world’s most powerful trend setters, and her deft piano performance, in which she demonstrated incredible prowess on the keys, has sparked a huge surge in people wanting to learn the instrument.”

“With her subtlety and grace, the Duchess of Cambridge has the enviable ability to take the world by storm, proving her former piano teacher wrong who said she’d never be a concert pianist.”

