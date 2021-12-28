Meghan Markle’s latest news – The Duchess of Sussex could receive £1.5 million after a privacy battle, as Harry is ‘enjoying life in California.’

Meghan Markle’s latest news – Following a privacy battle, the Duchess of Sussex could receive £1.5 million while Harry is ‘enjoying life in California,’ according to reports.

MEGHAN Markle’s three-year High Court privacy battle could net her more than £1.5 million.

The Mail on Sunday has admitted that the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright case against the newspaper’s publisher for printing excerpts from a letter she wrote to her estranged father, and has agreed to pay “financial remedies.”

Her legal costs were estimated to be £1.5 million, and her team demanded half of them be paid within 14 days. However, Lord Justice Warby ordered the Mail on Sunday to pay £450,000 in costs, with the possibility of more in the future.

The news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be having a good time in California.

Meghan’s friend told PEOPLE that she has been “gearing up for the holidays” and that she and Meghan are “loving life in California.”

Last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled their official Christmas card for 2021, revealing the first image of baby Lilibet to the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their tradition of unveiling the card on December 23rd, but it was a day earlier than in previous years.

Meghan and Harry’s second child, Lilibet Diana, was featured in a cute scene this year.

Meghan was seen giggling as she held Lilibet aloft, while Archie and Harry smiled beside them.

Archie wore a smart white shirt and a full head of red hair, and he looked exactly like his father Harry.

Meghan and Harry gave Oprah Winfrey an exclusive, tell-all interview, which some have dubbed the TV event of 2021.

After accusing an unnamed senior member of the Firm of racism and implying that other family members were jealous of Meghan, the couple sparked royal outrage.

They also claimed that Kate was the one who made Meghan cry during a spat over bridesmaid dresses, and that Harry, like his brother and father, felt “trapped within the system.”

They also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had considered suicide while pregnant and that they had been cut off financially after Megxit.

Meghan and Harry announced in 2020 that they wanted to leave the Royal Family as “senior” members and become financially self-sufficient.

They did not make the split official until February 2021.

The Palace released a statement confirming the couple’s long-awaited departure, which sparked the controversy surrounding them.

“It is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life… by stepping away from the work of the Royal Family,” the statement said.

