Meghan Markle’s lawyer claims the bullying story is ‘completely false,’ and Piers Morgan has an ‘unpleasant surprise,’ according to the latest news.

Jenny Afia, Meghan Markle’s lawyer, said claims that the duchess “traumatized” Palace staff are “completely false” and that the term “bullying” is used “very casually.”

“What bullying actually means is improperly using power repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone, physically or emotionally,” Jenny said on the podcast Harry, Meghan, and the Media with BBC journalist Amol Rajan.

“I wasn’t there at the time, but it doesn’t match my experience with her, and I’ve seen her in very stressful situations.”

“That story about her being a bully is completely false.”

The star is back, bigger, better, bolder, and now uncensored, nine months after refusing to apologise to Meghan Markle, which resulted in his dismissal from Good Morning Britain.

Next week, he begins his new, no-holds-barred column in The Sun, and he promises to have the final say on the chatty Duchess of Sussex.

“The column is called Uncensored because it does exactly what it says on the tin,” he explains.

“At my previous job, I was effectively censored and told to apologize to Meghan Markle for an honest held opinion, which I obviously wasn’t going to do.”

“Pussy Princess Pinocchio tried everything she could to get rid of me, and she’ll be in for a rude awakening when I emerge from my den like Lazarus.”

“It was a harrowing experience…”

