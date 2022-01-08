Meghan Markle’s Lawyer Remains Defiant Against Bullying Charges: ‘It Doesn’t Match My Experience of Her’

Since her departure from the royal family in 2020, Meghan Markle has made numerous headlines.

The bullying allegations leveled against the Duchess of Sussex by former staff members are one major scandal.

Meghan’s lawyer, on the other hand, continues to fight them.

In March 2021, the British news outlet The Times published a report alleging that Meghan had bullied former employees while working as a royal.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s then-press secretary, Jason Knauf, sent an email in October 2018 that was included in the report.

Meghan allegedly bullied two palace assistants out of their jobs, according to Knauf.

Knauf wrote, “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the last year.”

“X* was treated in an inhumane manner.”

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” Knauf continued.

She is bullying Y and attempting to stifle her self-assurance.

We’ve received numerous reports from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior directed at Y.”

Staff members were reportedly “humiliated,” “broken,” and “completely destroyed,” according to anonymous sources.

The Sussexes’ team, on the other hand, denied the allegations, calling them a “smear campaign.”

These allegations are being looked into by Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle Admits to Being “Eager to Please” Other Royals and “Sensitive” to Criticism

Jenny Afia, Meghan’s attorney, has been defending her against the allegations of bullying.

“This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true,” Afia said in the BBC documentary The Princes and the Press in November 2021.

Afia also spoke with Rajan on the BBC Sounds series Harry, Meghan, and the Media recently.

She fought back against the accusations of bullying.

“I think the first step is to define bullying,” Afia said.

“When I asked my seven-year-old daughter to brush her teeth last week, she called me a bully.”

“So the term is used very freely, and as we all know, it’s a very, very damaging term, particularly for career women,” she continued.

“What bullying actually means is improperly using power repeatedly and intentionally to hurt…,” Afia continued.

