Meghan Markle’s Royal Farewell Tour Comes to an ”Emotional” End at Private Event

It’s the end of an era.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one step closer to living a more private life. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.

Fans of the couple will remember they announced shocking news in January about their future—they stated they would be taking a step back from their royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair’s joint statement read at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Fast forward to March 9, and the dynamic duo bid a touching farewell.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, whom attended Meghan’s final engagement at Buckingham Palace, said she gave an emotional goodbye to her guests, which included the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Commonwealth Scholars, Chevening Scholars and an ACU Blue Charter Fellow from 11 Commonwealth countries.

For Meghan, meeting with students and organizations that support higher education, meant a lot to her.

“The value and importance of higher education is why it should be accessible to everyone, no matter your background,” the former American actress stated at the private event, per Harper’s Bazaar. “That’s what so powerful… This incredible union and the ability to gain so much knowledge and to be able to take that back home.”

Additionally, Meghan explained that interacting and meeting with people is something near and dear to her heart.

“I think it’s so important to actually engage with people,” she shared. “I care about these things!”

Moreover, the 38-year-old star opened up about how she and her husband travel sustainably.

“That’s something my husband is incredibly passionate about,”she explained to a female PhD student from Kenya, during their conversation. “During our travels to Botswana and different parts of Africa, we’ve seen the link between tourism and how much money is going outside of the country instead of back to communities.”

“There has to be a symbiotic relationship. When we go to Botswana, we grab a backpack and pitch a tent,” she continued. “It’s not much, but that’s how we like it!”

Along with her topics of travel and higher education, Meghan also talked to the scholars about the global challenges we are currently facing.

“The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth,” a statement read on the couple’s joint Instagram account.

While it’s still unknown what Meghan and Prince Harry have planned for their future, one thing is clear: they’re eager to spend more time with their son, Archie Harrison.

“The terrain may be a little different but their priorities are exactly the same as before,” a well-placed source told Harper’s Bazaar. “Keeping the family, most importantly Archie, safe is what will make all of this worth it.”

According to the publication, the former Suits actress was scheduled to fly back to Canada after her final engagement.

Starting on March 31, Meghan and Harry will officially transition out of their royal duties.