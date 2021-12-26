Meghan Markle’s Statement About Her Legal Victory Against Them Is Published In A UK Tabloid

Meghan Markle’s Legal Victory Against Them Has Been Published In A UK Tabloid

Meghan Markle received a holiday gift from a British newspaper she sued after excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father were published.

A British tabloid sent Meghan Markle a Christmas gift.

The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published a court-ordered statement over the holidays acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory against their publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, over the publication of excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her estranged father in 2018.

The move prompted the hashtag (hashtag)MeghanMarkleWon to trend on Twitter, despite the fact that there were no words of apology.

The statement was released just weeks after the group failed to appeal Meghan’s privacy and copyright infringement case against them.

“The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online—see page 3,” read a notice at the bottom of the front page of The Mail on Sunday on Boxing Day.

“Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed,” read a statement in a box on the top left corner of the third page.

The notice and statement were designed by a London High Court judge.

He decided that the statement’s font size should be “no smaller” than The Mail on Sunday’s front-page headline “Meghan’s shattering letter to her father” from February.

The excerpts from the duchess’ five-page handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who provided the material to the newspaper, were included in the article.

Meghan filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited later that year, alleging misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and a violation of the Data Protection Act of 2018.

Megan won a summary judgment in February from a High Court judge, who stated that the duchess “had a reasonable expectation that the contents of…

