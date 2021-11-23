Meghan Markle’s Well-Known Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For the Time Being

It’s easy to get caught up in all of the scandals, theories, and ever-changing details surrounding Meghan Markle these days.

We know we’re on top of things, but that doesn’t mean we’re neglecting our highest priorities.

When Meghan Markle is in the picture, the Shop With Us team prioritizes fashion inspiration.

She was seen not only in elegant maternity style, but also in this pair of sunglasses during her baby shower in New York, months before the birth of adorable little Archie.

They looked great on her, as they usually do, and the sellouts began almost immediately.

Thankfully, they’ve been restocked, but who knows how long it will be before they’re gone for good?

The Le Specs sunglasses, according to reviewers, make them feel like glamorous Hollywood actresses from the past, and we’re getting major Audrey Hepburn vibes.

Even modern celebrities such as Olivia Palermo have been seen wearing these shades!

Customers say they get a lot of compliments when they wear them, and they like how the oversized look suits their face.

They love how they actually shield their eyes from the sun with 100% UV protection, and they say they’re a go-to pair for no-makeup days because of their coverage.

Get the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses now, before they sell out again, at Nordstrom or Amazon!

With a sleek cat-eye effect, these sunnies are bold.

The glossy black acetate frame never makes us feel weighed down or irritated, despite the fact that they are oversized.

That’s even with the gold-tone metal strip on top, which gives these beauties a serious dash of sophistication!

Le Specs is known for its “bold reinvention of classic shapes,” and customers say the price for the quality of the brand’s releases cannot be beat.

If we’re going to imitate Meghan Markle, we’re going to do it right, whether we’re on our way to a baby shower or just picking up groceries.

