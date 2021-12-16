According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle’s mask slipped during an interview, revealing ‘hostile behavior.’

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle’s “mask slipped” in an interview, revealing “hostile behavior.”

A NEW video of Meghan Markle before her meeting with Prince Harry has surfaced, and a body language expert claims it shows her acting “hostile.”

Meghan’s “mask slipped” in the chat, according to body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas, when she was starring in the hit US legal drama Suits.

Jesus, who is known as The Body Language Guy, analyzed Meghan’s gestures in a YouTube video titled “Watch Meghan Markle’s mask slip in a split second.”

While introducing his guest, Meghan, host Ruben Jay appears to mix up his question cards during the chat.

The focus shifts to Meghan’s reaction during the delay, with Jesus claiming that she displayed “compound facial expression,” which means she sent out multiple signals.

“When an analyst sees a compound expression, you have to judge what is the correct word to describe what you’re seeing,” he explained.

“This is due to the fact that compound expressions can include any combination of facial features.

In this case, my personal impression is of hostility.”

Another example he gave is when Meghan looks the interviewer in the eyes and appears to clench her jaw as she lowers her head.

“Most of the time, clenching the jaw is an attempt to relieve stress,” he explained.

Does this imply that Meghan is constantly enraged?

“However, it appears that she has developed a bad habit of clenching her jaw… But if she has developed a bad habit of clenching her jaw, it’s because she had these intense bouts of emotions that required that facial escape at some point.”

He then tries to summarize Meghan’s facial expressions with a single theory.

“You have to look at them all as a system,” Jesus continued, “and it’s much easier if you reduce expressions to their simplest meanings.”

“For starters, she has a hard time smiling sincere.

“Two, she has a hard time concealing her anxiety… And three, she appears to want to be in charge of the story because she appears to be overly affected by the man speaking.”

He also mentions Meghan scolding Ruben for staring at someone other than her and misspelling her name.

Despite Jesus’ analysis, Meghan was praised by interviewer Ruben, who called her a “lovely interview and guest.”

He insisted she was not “rude,” “mean,” or “disrespectful.”

