Meghan McCain and Other Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ Hilarious 2021 Santa Claus Photos

Meghan McCain, Jenna Cooper, and other celebrities have taken their children to see Santa this year.

Liberty, the baby daughter of the former View cohost and her husband Ben Domenech, was taken to meet Mr.

Claus will arrive on November 21.

“We tried,” the Arizona native wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the 14-month-old crying in her arms as Santa waited.

In September 2020, the author of Dirty Sexy Politics gave birth to her and the Federalist cofounder’s 39-year-old daughter.

While her trip to see Santa was a bust, the youngster has recently excelled in another area: swimming.

On December 8, the former Outnumbered cohost told her Instagram followers, “We started Liberty in swim classes when she was three months old.”

“In the summer, she finished her survival swim training and is now working on technique and development.

I’m so proud of her and grateful to her incredible coach for giving us some of the best advice we’ve ever received: start her swimming (and teaching her multiple languages) as soon as possible.

I’m not one for giving parenting advice, but this has been such an incredible experience that I recommend starting swim lessons as soon as possible if your family spends time around water.

I can’t say enough good things about ISR!”

Cooper, 32, brought her 18-month-old daughter, Presley, to a mall-turned-North Pole on December 7.

“So much fun,” the former ABC host captioned an Instagram slideshow with her fiancé, Karl Hudson, at the time.

“Presley was a little frightened, but intrigued.”

We’re lucky to have these precious photos to treasure for the rest of our lives.

Then we went Christmas shopping at @tictactoyfamily, where they have everything: games, toys, puzzles, crafts, learning activities, baby items, and so on.

Presley was particularly fond of the dolls and enjoyed dancing around the store.”

Hudson proposed to Cooper a year after she gave birth to Presley in May 2020.

In June 2021, the bride-to-be posted on Instagram, “I said YES!”

“It was the simplest decision I’ve ever made,” says Presley.

Karl is everything I’ve ever wanted in a man and more! I adore my little family and am so excited to marry my best friend!

This is the best birthday I’ve ever had, and I’m completely overwhelmed.

