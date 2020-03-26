Meghan McCain Credits Whoopi Goldberg’s ”Psychic Abilities” for Predicting Her Pregnancy

After recently announcing that she’s pregnant, Meghan McCain has returned to The View.

“Thank you, I can hear the applause” McCain said as she signed on remotely from her home. “We’re excited, a little surprised. It’s bittersweet cause there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I obviously would prefer to be in the studio with all of you but my doctors… recommended against it. I think everyone knows this has not been a road smooth to motherhood, it’s taken a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn’t a straight line.”

She added, “I sort of… didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom. I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for awhile. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America just wants to talk about the coronavirus.”

The 35-year-old thanked her fans and co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and guest panelist Sara Haines for sending their best.

She also shared she and her husband Ben Domenech “are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness.”

During Wednesday’s segment, McCain also shared that her co-host Goldberg had told her “about a year ago that I was going to have a child and she told me the gender.”

“You were 100 percent right,” McCain added fondly. “And this doesn’t help my feeling that you have psychic abilities. I told my mother, ‘Whoopi was right about everything including the timing!” So whatever that’s worth.”

“Well, you know,” Whoopi responded. “Fortunately, it’s working out. I’m very pleased. I’m pleased for you. Anytime people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it’s a good thing.”

The late daughter of Senator John McCain announced on March 22 via Instagram that she was expecting her first child, eight months after suffering a miscarriage.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

“I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said on Instagram, referring to the coronavirus outbreak. “As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”