Meghan McCain opens up about her previous miscarriage, saying, “I was heartbroken.”

‘I Was Heartbroken,’ Meghan McCain says of her previous miscarriage.

Meghan McCain is still able to spend time with her daughter, Liberty, without the distraction of a busy TV talk show schedule.

The former co-host of The View is juggling motherhood with writing for the Daily Mail, producing projects, and promoting her book, Bad Republican.

McCain recently discussed his painful miscarriage in 2019 on a parenting podcast.

McCain was pregnant in May of this year.

Her name was in the news after a heated interview with Seth Meyers about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

McCain visited her doctor soon after the sit-down because she was experiencing some concerning physical symptoms.

On People’s Me Becoming Mom, The View alum told podcast host Zo Ruderman about her miscarriage: “I had blood work done at my doctor.”

“I found out the next day – I had a disastrous appearance on Seth Meyers, and I had no idea why.”

“I didn’t even know what HCG levels are or were,” McCain continued.

And she said it should be doubling, but it isn’t, and they aren’t as high as they need to be at this point in time, and I was completely perplexed.”

This Sweet Sign Confirmed Meghan McCain’s Decision to Leave ‘The View.’

McCain was dealt an additional setback by the timing of the loss, as he had to deal with it while in the public eye.

“Having to go through something so publicly – it was a disaster in my career and then this disaster in my body,” she explained.

“It was one of the most difficult periods of my life.”

It was as if every sense in my body had been overwhelmed, and I was then heartbroken.”

McCain informed her friends about her loss and expressed her gratitude for their help.

“I went to the doctor, and they were in my apartment, hiding the baby books that I had purchased,” the former Fox News contributor explained.

“They hid them out of the way because they knew I was having a miscarriage because I told them, and it was just so sad,” says the mother.

In a July 2019 New York Times article, McCain wrote a moving essay about her miscarriage experience in the hopes of removing the stigma associated with it.

She wrote, “Even today, the subject of a miscarriage carries so much cultural taboo.”

“Miscarriage is a term used to describe a situation in which a woman is pregnant

