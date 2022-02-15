Meghan McCain slams ex-costar Joy Behar for ‘creeping her out’ in a Valentine’s Day remark and calls her ‘pathetic.’

Meghan McCain, who co-starred with Joy Behar on The View, had some harsh words for the 79-year-old after she commented on her ex’s Valentine’s Day post.

Meghan, 37, left the popular daytime talk show in the summer of 2021, claiming she was “bullied” at the time.

Meghan started the ruckus when she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Ben Domenech, on Twitter.

The couple is photographed smiling in a field with a beautiful mountain backdrop.

“Happy Valentines Day, Ben,” she wrote in the caption.

I adore you and am grateful for the life we share every day.”

While Meghan received a lot of positive feedback, one fan decided to troll her and respond, asking, “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?”

Joy, Meghan’s former co-star on The View, responded to the troll with a single word: “Apparently.”

Meghan must have realized quickly because she grabbed Joy’s comment and shared it in another post.

“Imagine spending your Valentine’s Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” the author of Dirty Sexy Politics wrote.

“She can’t leave you!” exclaimed Janice Dean of Fox News, to which Meghan responded, “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out.”

Even while working together, it’s clear that the two former coworkers were never on the same page politically.

Senator John McCain’s daughter quit the show last year, telling Joy and her other co-hosts at the time, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, “I’m just going to rip the bandaid off.”

“It took a lot of thought, counsel, prayer, and talking to my family to come to this decision.”

“If you guys want to fight a little bit more, we’ve got four more weeks,” she joked.

Meghan would later open up during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live a few months later.

Meghan was asked if she “takes any responsibility for the toxicity on The View?” by host Andy Cohen.

“Only one person has been bullied out of their job and no longer works there,” Meghan responded.

In her upcoming memoir, Bad Republican, due out in April, the conservative star will have a lot more to say.

Meghan recalled how she didn’t feel very welcomed when she returned to The View after giving birth to her daughter Liberty Sage, now one, in a clip from the episode.

Meghan and Joy got into an explosive argument on camera just one day after returning from a three-month maternity leave.

