Meghan Trainor Talks Nicki Minaj, Touring & More on Daily Pop

With everything going on with the Coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to blast Meghan Trainor‘s latest album, Treat Myself.

Daily Pop‘s Justin Sylvester made this very point while exclusively chatting with the 26-year-old hit maker. Per the E! personality, he’s been jamming out to Trainor’s music while social distancing.

Speaking of this album, the wait to drop it caused a lot of anxiety and suspense for the “Wave” artist.

“The wait was so long for me as well that the night before…my heart was racing,” Trainor detailed. “Which never really happened for the first albums! I was like, ‘Oh god! People have waited so long, it’s about to actually be available.'”

According to the blonde chart topper, Trainor was ready to drop the album a while back, but her release date was pushed “four times.” Thankfully, Treat Myself was dropped by 2020—and featured a very famous artist on one track.

We’re, of course, talking about Trainor’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj on “Nice to Meet Ya.” As Trainor kept that secret for a while, outside telling Sylvester during her Just the Sip visit, she was excited to gush about working with Minaj.

As Trainor recalled, she had the manager she shares with Minaj send the track to the iconic rapper. Even though Minaj’s team told Trainor to not get her hopes up, the “Super Bass” rapper liked it and agreed to lay down a verse.

“She’s so good and talented and impressed me so much, because she was like, ‘Let me sleep on these lyrics and really like them and then we’ll be good to go,'” Trainor recounted. “It’s cool to know that she cared that much in the songwriting process.”

Despite having a killer album out, Trainor revealed it’s uncertain when she’ll be hitting the road next.

“Everything’s just paused. I was supposed to film the finale of The Voice UK. Like, the semi-finals and the finale and it got postponed…It was the right thing to do, but it was all up in the air for a minute,” the “Funk” singer noted. “And then, Maroon 5, I was supposed to go on tour with them. And now, we’re thinking of doing the second half first or trying to figure out some dates and redo the first half.”

Even though Trainor asks for an update “every day,” she made it clear she has no idea what’s in store for the future. For now, in order to give back, she’s doing a “home tour” in partnership with Feeding America. If you’re interested in making a donation, click HERE.

Be sure to catch Trainor’s full chat with Sylvester, including details on husband Daryl Sabara‘s growing TikTok popularity, in the video above!