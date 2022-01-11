Mel and Charmaine’s Pregnancy Storylines in ‘Virgin River’ Raise Major Concerns Among Fans

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse from Los Angeles, moves to a small town to start a new chapter in her life in Netflix’s Virgin River.

She doesn’t expect to fall in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), the retired Marine who owns the town’s bar, even though she’s looking for a new start.

Things become even more complicated when Charmaine (Lauren Hammersly), Jack’s long-term girlfriend, announces that she is pregnant with his twins during their breakup.

Mel and Jack’s relationship has grown stronger over the years, but after a brief hiatus and a round of IVF, Mel is pregnant as well, though she isn’t sure if Jack is the father.

Fans are fed up with both of these storylines because they have dragged on for so long.

‘Virgin River’: Jack Couldn’t Be Charmaine’s Father

Despite the fact that Virgin River fans adore the show, it’s clear that everyone could do without the pregnancy plotlines.

For starters, Charmaine has been pregnant with twins since the first season, but she has yet to show.

Furthermore, Mel’s pregnancy was revealed at the end of Season 3 and the mystery surrounding her baby’s paternity has pushed fans to the brink.

“I enjoy the show, but I think they went overboard with the pregnancies.”

It’s somehow irrelevant, especially in this day and age,” one Redditor commented.

“Every second of this damned show, someone either wants a baby, has too many babies, needs to give up a baby, lost a baby, is implanting babies, or mourning dead babies,” another added.

Another fan expressed dissatisfaction with the show’s lack of attention to birth control.

The only person who has ever brought it up is Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale).

“Birth control,” the Redditor continued, “apparently isn’t a thing in Virgin River world.”

Season 4 of ‘Virgin River’: When Will It Be Released, What Will It Be About, and What We Know So Far

Virgin River fans have pointed out that the pregnancy plot points are not only long and drawn-out, but they also don’t make sense.

“This entire story is so stupid and unrealistic,” one Redditor commented to Express.

“You don’t just call the doctor and ask for IVF like she did.”

Also, wasn’t she only gone for a week or something? There’s no way she’d have known she was pregnant so quickly unless it had happened before (with Jack).”

Other fans are astounded by this…

