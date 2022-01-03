Mel C, the Spice Girl, flaunts her insanely ripped gym bod in a new workout video.

Mel C, the Spice Girl, flaunts her incredible gym bod in a new workout video.

Melanie C, a SPICE Girl, danced to her band’s biggest song in a high-cut swimsuit, flaunting her gym-toned body.

Sporty Spice performed some gym-inspired choreography to the Spice Girls’ breakout hit, Wannabe, while wearing a plunging tie-dye swimsuit.

Mel teamed up with celebrity trainer Denis Samsonov for a fun routine that included dumbbells, fitness balls, and a punching bag.

In a pair of stilettos, the singer emerged from behind the punching bag and danced coyly while lifting the dumbell.

Denis even picked up his friend and did some squats while Mel delicately held her legs out.

The video ended with outtakes, and the two fell out laughing on the floor.

Mel captioned the Instagram post, “Here’s a bit of fun I had with my friend @the_fittest_wizard before I left (hashtag)LA Happy New Year you lovely people! xxx (hashtag)wannabe (hashtag)newyear.”

Mel’s athletic video comes as she and the Spice Girls are planning a world tour for 2023.

Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell were seen arriving at the Mandeville Hotel in London’s Marylebone for a meeting in November, with Mel C calling in from the US via Zoom.

Sporty Spice has revealed that the ladies aren’t giving up hope of enlisting Posh’s help.

“How can you be too busy for a Spice Girls reunion?” she questioned.

“It’s a fascinating topic to discuss.”

Victoria did not want to return to the stage, and we understand.

“I was in the same boat as you.

“It’s five or nothing,” I said, “and then I had a change of heart.”

“Victoria gave us her blessing for the last tour,” Sporty continued.

“We’re hoping she’ll return to the stage at some point.”

That is the fantasy.

So that’s the strategy.

“We are working on her.”

Emotional blackmail is a common occurrence.

The performances in 2019 were outstanding.

“The response was fantastic.

We didn’t leave the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it’s a big, wide world out there.

We were fortunate enough to visit the United States, but we have never visited South America, Australia, or Southeast Asia, which is ridiculous.

“Hopefully Victoria will feel as if we were left out, and this will entice her to return.”

“Even if we do the shows, which we intend to do, we want to do more reunion shows when the situation is more secure.”

“Even if she decides not to join us, she is 100 percent with us in terms of creativity.”

“Perhaps she’ll be waiting in the wings, but she’ll be dragged on.”

“I believe it…

