Mel Gibson Has Been Replaced As The Lead In ‘Chicken Run 2′

One of the most fascinating aspects of animation is how, even after many years, a sequel can pick up right where the first film left off.

For example, Incredibles 2 picks up right where the first one left off.

Similarly, it appears that the upcoming Chicken Run 2 will be the same.

However, in the real world, time has passed.

Mel Gibson, who previously voiced John Smith in Disney’s Pocahontas, will not be returning for the sequel to Chicken Run.

Chicken Run was released in the summer of 2000 by Dreamworks Animation.

And Aardman Animations’ stop-motion animated film, which follows a group of chickens as they plot their way out of certain death, was more than a success.

Wallace and Gromit had a hit movie in 2005’s Oscar-winning Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and Aardman is best known for being the home of Wallace and Gromit.

Chicken Run, on the other hand, is still the studio’s biggest commercial hit, even after more than two decades.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $45 million worldwide on a $45 million budget.

This puts it ahead of Wallace and Gromit, Flushed Away from 2006, and Arthur Christmas from 2011.

It’s less surprising that Chicken Run 2 is in the works, given the film’s success, than that it took Aardman so long to return for another installment.

Fans now know a lot more about Chicken Run 2 thanks to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be the official title, and it will take place shortly after the first film.

The film will be directed by Sam Fell, co-director of Flushed Away, and will follow the chickens as they leave their new home on a dangerous mission.

The film’s voice cast, which replaces both leads from the original, is, of course, the most significant change.

Rocky, the rooster previously voiced by Gibson, is now played by Zachary Levi (Shazam).

Gibson’s recent controversy may have prompted the recasting.

Aardman, on the other hand, asserts that this isn’t the case.

To be fair, neither Julia Sawalha nor Julia Sawalha, who played Ginger in the first film, is returning.

In Chicken Run 2, Thandiwe Newton will take her place as Ginger.

Given the passage of time, Aardman may attempt to position the film as a reboot.

