Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson’s mother, is being chastised for posting photos of her children without her permission.

Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson’s mother, has been chastised for posting childhood photos without permission.

A major social media blunder.

Dakota Johnson is frequently embarrassed by her mother Melanie Griffith’s Instagram posts, particularly when it comes to pictures of her baby.

“I don’t like it [when she posts childhood pictures],” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 32, said on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, January 19.

Johnson, unlike her mother, 64, does not have any social media accounts, making it difficult to keep any less-than-flattering photos from becoming public.

“I don’t find out about it until it’s really baked into the internet, and then someone will send it to me saying, ‘Oh, you were so ugly,’ or ‘You were so cute when you had braces and a slicked-back ponytail,'” the actress continued.

“I transform into a 12-year-old and say, ‘Mom, you can’t do that.’

We’ve talked about it so many times!’ She doesn’t seem to mind.”

The Lost Daughter star admitted that Griffith “is the most amazing person,” but that, like many mothers, “she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people.” Johnson specifically recalled a time when Griffith awkwardly caused a scene in front of her childhood crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

“I saw him in the airport and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Mom… it’s him, it’s really him,'” the Suspiria actress said of the incident, which happened when she was about 8 years old.

“I said, ‘We’re getting married.’

We’ll be together for the rest of our lives… We’re both the same.

‘We’re in love,’ she says.

Griffith immediately summoned the Home Improvement alum to speak with him, but Johnson bolted in terror.

The star of How to Be Single joked, “I was across the airport [hiding]behind a potted plant.”

“I was attempting to blend in.”

Johnson’s career has gotten more attention over the years, and the awkward moments with the Raising Hope alum have gotten more frequent.

During an Oscars red carpet interview, the mother-daughter duo famously quarrelled about whether Griffith would watch Fifty Shades of Grey.

Griffith told Lara Spencer in February 2015 about her and ex-Don Johnson’s daughter’s steamy breakthrough film, “She’s a really good actress.”

“I don’t think I need to see [Fifty Shades of Grey] to realize how good she is.”

