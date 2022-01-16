Melanie Lynskey claims she was body shammed on the set of Yellowjackets, and her co-stars defended her.

Melanie Lynskey claims she was subjected to body shaming on the set of Yellowjackets, and her co-stars defended her.

Melanie Lynskey claims that while filming for the Yellowjackets, a member of the crew made disparaging remarks about her body.

When E! News contacted the series’ production company, they had no immediate comment.

“They were asking, ‘What are your plans? I’m sure the producers will find you a trainer,'” I explained.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published in January, the actress recalled being told, “They’d love to help you with this.”

Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, according to Lynskey, rallied to her defense, with Lewis even writing a letter to the Showtime series’ producers on her behalf.

After her character Shauna had an affair with hunky young artist Adam (Peter Gadiot), some viewers questioned the storyline, claiming there was no way he would be attracted to her. The 41-year-old actress from New Zealand told the magazine she had previously struggled with diminished confidence and disordered eating, as well as dealing with online body shaming from Yellowjackets fans.

“I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at?” she lamented.

Lynskey, who has a 3-year-old daughter with her husband Jason Ritter, believes it is critical to keep the focus off the character’s physical appearance.

“It was very important to me for [Shauna] not to make any comments about my body, for me to not put on a dress and think, ‘I wish I looked a little better,'” she explained.

“It was important to me that this character is just comfortable and sexual without thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and think, ‘Wow, she looks like me and no one is saying she’s the fat one.’

“That representation is important,” she added.

Yellowjackets’ first season finale airs on Sunday, January 28.

