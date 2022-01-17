Melanie Lynskey claims that when she was body shammed on set, her ‘Yellowjackets’ co-stars came to her defense.

Melanie Lynskey claims that her ‘Yellowjackets’ co-stars defended her after she was body shaved on set.

Yellowjackets, a dark and twisted new show on Showtime, has become an obsessive must-watch for fans who have become engrossed in the drama.

However, there was some backstage drama for star Melanie Lynskey before the show even premiered.

In a recent profile interview with Rolling Stone, the acclaimed actress, who plays Shauna on the show, discussed how she’s faced a lot of criticism and even body shaming throughout her career.

This includes an unnamed member of the Yellowjackets production team.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer,” Lynskey said before filming began.

They’d be delighted to assist you with this.’

Lynskey’s co-stars, on the other hand, were not amenable to such passive-aggressive suggestions.

Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress, her Yellowjacket co-stars, all expressed strong support for Lynskey in the interview, with Lewis even writing a letter to the producers on her behalf.

According to Lynskey, it’s important to show characters with different body types or appearances than what’s commonly seen on television.

“It was really important to me for [Shauna] to never comment on my body, to not have me putting on a dress and thinking, ‘I wish I looked a little better,'” she explained. “I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it.”

“Because I want women to be able to watch it and think to themselves, ‘Wow, she looks like me, and no one is saying she’s the fat one.'”

“That representation is critical,” Lynskey continued.

Yellowjackets’ season one finale aired on Sunday, providing answers to many fans’ questions, revealing which fan theories were correct, and leaving many mysteries unsolved.

To learn more about the season finale and what to expect in season 2, watch the video below.

